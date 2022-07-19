The Black Crowes announce Australian ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ shows for November

The Black Crowes have announced a pair of Australian shows for November, where they will perform their debut album ‘Shake Your Money Maker’.

The band will play the 1990 album in full, along with a selection of songs from across their catalogue, across two nights: first at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on November 13, and then at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on November 16. It will mark the Black Crowes’ first Australian shows since 2008.

Tickets for Sydney and Brisbane will go on sale this Friday (July 21), with a Live Nation pre-sale kicking off midday tomorrow.

The Black Crowes reunited in 2019, announcing a 30th anniversary tour celebrating ‘Shake Your Money Maker’. It marked the second time the band had reunited, with their first taking place between 2005 and 2015.

The band – which currently consists of founding members Chris and Rich Robinson along with bassist Sven Pipien – had their original tour plans disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but have played a slew of North American shows over the last year and a half. Those dates will wrap up at the end of next month, when the band will continue the tour in the UK, Europe and Japan before finally heading to Australia.

‘Shake Your Money Maker’ arrived in February of 1990, and went on to achieve Platinum certification five times over in the US. The album features some of the band’s best-known songs, such as ‘Jealous Again’, ‘Hard to Handle’, ‘Twice as Hard’ and ‘She Talks to Angels’. The band have released seven more albums – most recently 2009’s ‘Before the Frost… Until the Freeze’ – with the Robinson brothers the only constant members.