The Black Dahlia Murder announce first tour since death of frontman Trevor Strnad

The Black Dahlia Murder have announced their first tour since the death of their frontman Trevor Strnad.
Strnad passed away in May 2022 at the age of 41. No cause of death was revealed, but the band shared the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline alongside their statement announcing his passing.
It was confirmed in September that The Black Dahlia Murder would be carrying on with co-founding guitarist Brian Eschbach taking over vocal duties, and former lead guitarist Ryan Knight returning to the band on rhythm guitar. The band played their first show with their new lineup a month later.
Now, the melodic death metal band are set to embark on a lengthy run of shows in North America, supported by Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, and Phobophilic. The tour kicks off at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia on April 14 and will last six weeks, wrapping up on May 26 in Minneapolis.
A pre-sale will begin today (January 18) at 10am local time, before the general sale begins 48 hours later on Friday (January 20). You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.
The Black Dahlia Murder will be playing the following dates:
APRIL
14 – Philadelphia, PA, Decibel Metal & Beer Fest
15 – Pittsburgh, PA, Roxian Theatre
16 – New York, NY, Irving Plaza
18 – Buffalo, NY, Town Ballroom
19 – Detroit, MI, St. Andrews Hall
20 – Grand Rapids, MI, The Intersection
21 – Toronto, ON, Phoenix Concert Theatre
22 – MTelus @ Montreal, QC, MTelus
23 – Boston, MA, Paradise
25 – Baltimore, MD, Baltimore Soundstage
26 – Cincinnati, OH, Bogart’s
27 – Nashville, TN, Eastside Bowl
28 – Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade
29 – Orlando, FL, The Beacham
30 – Tampa, FL, The Ritz
MAY
2 – Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall
3 – Austin, TX, Mohawk
4 – San Antonio, TX, Vibes Event Center
5 – Ft. Worth, TX, Ridglea Theater
6 – Lawrence, KS, Granada Theater
7 – Denver, CO, Summit Music Hall
8 – Albuquerque, NM, Sunshine Theater
10 – Mesa, AZ, The Nile
11 – Los Angeles, CA, Belasco Theater
12 – Anaheim, CA, House Of Blues
13 – Berkeley, CA, UC Theatre
14 – Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades
16 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot
18 – Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre
19 – Portland, OR, Roseland Theater
20 – Vancouver, BC, Rickshaw Theatre
22 – Edmonton, AB, Union Hall
23 – Calgary, AB, Palace Theatre
25 – Winnipeg, MB, Prk Theatre
26 – Minneapolis, MN, Skyway Theatre