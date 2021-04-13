The Black Keys announce new blues covers album ‘Delta Kream’

The Black Keys have announced a new blues covers album called ‘Delta Kream’.

The Ohio duo – comprised of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney – will drop the 11-track collection on May 14, marking their first release since their ninth studio record ‘Let’s Rock’ (2019).

‘Delta Kream’ will see the group pay homage to the Mississippi hill country blues acts that inspired them, including John Lee Hooker, R. L. Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, Ranie Burnette and Big Joe Williams.

Advertisement

Auerbach and Carney’s interpretation of John Lee Hooker’s ‘Crawling Kingsnake’ (1949) is now available to stream by signing up to The Black Keys’ online fan club here. Teasing their new project, the pair tweeted a link to the old version of the song last week – see that below.

You can pre-order ‘Delta Kream’ from this Thursday (April 15) and see its full tracklisting below.

1 ‘Crawling Kingsnake’ (John Lee Hooker Cover)

2 ‘Louise’ (Mississippi Fred McDowell Cover)

3 ‘Poor Boy A Long Way From Home’ (R. L. Burnside Cover)

4 ‘Stay All Night’ (Junior Kimbrough Cover)

5 ‘Going Down South’ (R. L. Burnside Cover)

6 ‘Coal Black Mattie’ (Ranie Burnette Cover)

7 ‘Do the Romp’ (Junior Kimbrough Cover)

8 ‘Sad Days, Lonely Nights’ (Junior Kimbrough Cover)

9 ‘Walk with Me’ (Junior Kimbrough Cover)

10 ‘Mellow Peaches’ (Big Joe Williams Cover)

11 ‘Come On And Go With Me’ (Junior Kimbrough Cover)

The announcement comes after The Black Keys marked the 10th anniversary of their acclaimed sixth album ‘Brothers’ with a special deluxe edition in January. Originally released in 2010, the LP contains the songs ‘Next Girl’, ‘Howlin’ For You’, ‘Everlasting Light’ and ‘Tighten Up’.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the band’s Patrick Carney stepped in as the in-stadium drummer for the baseball team the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland, Ohio.