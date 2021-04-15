The Black Keys share ‘Crawling Kingsnake’ from new blues covers album ‘Delta Kream’

The Black Keys have shared new track ‘Crawling Kingsnake’, the first track to arrive from their new blues covers album, ‘Delta Kream’.

The Ohio duo – comprised of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney – will drop the 11-track collection on May 14, marking their first release since their ninth studio record ‘Let’s Rock’ (2019).

‘Crawling Kingsnake’ sees the pair delivering their take on the original track by Big Joe Williams, which was subsequently popularised by John Lee Hooker and producer Bernard Besman.

The record will see the group pay homage to the Mississippi hill country blues acts that inspired them, including Hooker, R. L. Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, Ranie Burnette and Big Joe Williams.

The announcement comes after The Black Keys marked the 10th anniversary of their acclaimed sixth album ‘Brothers’ with a special deluxe edition in January. Originally released in 2010, the LP contains the songs ‘Next Girl’, ‘Howlin’ For You’, ‘Everlasting Light’ and ‘Tighten Up’.

You can see the full track-listing below.

1 ‘Crawling Kingsnake’ (John Lee Hooker Cover)

2 ‘Louise’ (Mississippi Fred McDowell Cover)

3 ‘Poor Boy A Long Way From Home’ (R. L. Burnside Cover)

4 ‘Stay All Night’ (Junior Kimbrough Cover)

5 ‘Going Down South’ (R. L. Burnside Cover)

6 ‘Coal Black Mattie’ (Ranie Burnette Cover)

7 ‘Do the Romp’ (Junior Kimbrough Cover)

8 ‘Sad Days, Lonely Nights’ (Junior Kimbrough Cover)

9 ‘Walk with Me’ (Junior Kimbrough Cover)

10 ‘Mellow Peaches’ (Big Joe Williams Cover)

11 ‘Come On And Go With Me’ (Junior Kimbrough Cover)