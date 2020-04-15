The Black Sorrows announce live-stream show from MEMO Music Hall

The Black Sorrows will become the second act to perform a live-stream show from Melbourne’s MEMO Music Hall. The band will play at the St Kilda venue from 7:30pm EST on April 26, following on from Kate Ceberano’s performance there earlier this month.

“It’s a wonderful place to play,” said lead singer and saxophonist Joe Camilleri in a statement.

“Every musician on the planet stopped working in March. So I hope you’re able to sit back, forget about the craziness that’s upon us and tune into something else. Spend an hour with us while we all wait for the world to change again. Stay healthy, Pal Joey.”

Tickets for the concert are just $12, and are on sale now from the MEMO Music Hall website.

In keeping with the government’s social distancing regulations, The Black Sorrows will be required to perform two metres apart from one another during the live-stream.

In a statement, a representative for MEMO Music Hall said “the Live Stream will feature a selection of classic Sorrows hits and favourites with perhaps a taste of a few new things to come”. MEMO Music Hall are expected to announce more live-stream shows in the coming weeks.

“Remember, music is a healer,” Camilleri said.

