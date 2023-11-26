The Blessed Madonna responds to Rishi Sunak using ‘We’ve Lost Dancing’ on an Instagram post

The Blessed Madonna has responded to the news that Rishi Sunak used one of her songs in an Instagram post.

On November 25, Sunak posted a video on Instagram using The Blessed Madonna (real name Marea Stamper) and her hit song with Fred again.., ‘Marea (we’ve lost dancing)’. The Prime Minister recently visited the Nissan factories in Sunderland upon the news it was investing £2billion into electric car production, but posted the video as a general campaign.

In response to the news, Stamper took to X/Twitter: “For the record, I’d rather hear my own death rattle echoing in my ears, as I plunge happily into the void than hear the sound of my voice in an ad for the Tories”.

It’s been pointed out to me that Rishi Sunak has used We’ve Lost Dancing on an Instagram post. I just want to say, for the record, I’d rather hear my own death rattle echoing in my ears, as I plunge happily into the void than hear the sound of my voice in an ad for the Tories — The Blessed Madonna (@Blessed_Madonna) November 25, 2023

On Instagram, the DJ repeated her statement in a comment on the video, further adding: “What comes next is an election.”

One user tagged her and Fred again.. in a comment, writing: “you ok with this, out of interest?” Stamper replied and made it firmly clear how she felt: “I am absolutely repulsed by this”.

Stamper has also been one of the many musicians who has called for a ceasefire in Gaza. Stamper signed an open letter along with the likes of The Last Dinner Party, Enter Shikari, and Architects. As of November 24, the Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 14,854.

In other news, Fred again.. has been announced as one of the six headliners for Reading and Leeds 2024. The DJ was revealed to be performing on Sunday at Leeds and Saturday at Reading alongside fellow headliner Lana Del Rey, Raye, and Digga D. For more information on the day splits, head here.