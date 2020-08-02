Listen to The Blossom’s dreamy, intimate new single ‘Angel Fangs’

Sydney-born, currently LA-based producer and songwriter, The Blossom, has shared new single ‘Angel Fangs’.

A relatively sparse yet dreamy, layered bedroom pop cut, ‘Angel Fangs’ follows on from the producer’s debut EP ‘Bleeding Buttercup’ earlier this year.

Watch the video for ‘Angel Fangs’ below:

The songwriter – real name Lily Lizotte – says she wrote her latest “during an isolated quarantine, hanging off the side of my bed”.

“I was feeling restless and hopeless. This song felt like an ache, something that was building up and lamenting. I wanted to confront myself with an over-awareness that in its confrontational manner feels soothing and liberating,’ cause I guess I ended up writing a lot of lyrics that had been buried and burrowing underneath my skin for a while,” she explained in a statement.

“So I chewed up my feelings and spat out something that we recorded in 1 take and left it at that. I didn’t use written lyrics, I just let whatever fall off of me.”

Back in June, Lizotte appeared on Australian label Future Classic’s ‘Shelter in Place’, a compilation of new songs from seven emerging artists from around the world. She contributed a track titled ‘All or Nothing’ to the collection, which arose as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.