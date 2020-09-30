The Blossom releases genre-bending new single ‘Still With U’

Sydney-raised, LA-based producer and songwriter The Blossom has dropped a new single today (October 1), ‘STILL WITH U’.

‘STILL WITH U’ follows the release of the single ‘Angel Fangs’ in August. Where the latter was a dreamy, layered bedroom pop cut, ‘STILL WITH U’ sees The Blossom take an edgier direction, blending elements of pop, hip hop, trap drums and autotune vocals.

The track dropped alongside an official music video. Watch it below:

Advertisement

Speaking of the track in a press release today (October 1), The Blossom – real name Lily Lizotte – explained, “‘Still With U’ was written in my bedroom closet at 1AM. Sometimes it feels as if it’s about one of the very many ‘burning from the inside out’ kind of toxic relationships I’ve had, other times it feels as if it’s about me singing to myself.

“In a way, it is a serenade to ‘still being with’ the darker sides of myself that I try so hard to change or move through.

“Sonically, it’s a hybrid of my favourite textures: bouncing between feelings of hopefulness, restlessness, release, and tension.”

Lizotte’s latest singles are the follow-up to her debut EP ‘Bleeding Buttercup’, released earlier this year.

Advertisement

In June, Lizotte featured in the Future Classic ‘Shelter In Place’ compilation album as one of the label’s seven featured up-and-coming local and international artists, contributing the track ‘All Or Nothing’.