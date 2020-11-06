The Bonnie Doons drop eclectic new single ‘The Betweeners’

Brisbane five-piece The Bonnie Doons have dropped the title track of their forthcoming EP, ‘The Betweeners’.

Released today (November 6), ‘The Betweeners’ comes packed with smooth funk vibes, laid back guitars and plenty of pop and R&B nuances.

Listen to ‘The Betweeners’ below:

The new single follows ‘The Betweener’ EP’s atmospheric first cut, ‘Fred’, which dropped in September. It also marked a return for the group and a change to their signature sound. The EP is set for release on November 20.

The song was co-written between band members Kane Kennedy and Torian Brewer. In a statement, Brewer said the song was an observation on “toxic relationships”.

“This track comes from a collaboration between Kane and myself, commenting on toxic relationships and the fine line that falls between sensuality and fulfilment; coining the euphemism of being ‘stuck in between the sheets of love’,” Brewer said.

“This record was a new approach to music for me personally,” added Kane Kennedy.

“We steered further from the Aussie surf-rock sound to a more pop-like ‘90s vibe…. it was ultimately Torian’s vocals that gave us the ability to pursue a different genre and direction with the music.”

The Bonnie Doon’s forthcoming EP follows the release of the The Bonnie Doons’ debut EP ‘Face to Face’ in 2019.