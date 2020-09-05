The Bonnie Doons release atmospheric new single ‘Fred’

The Bonnie Doons have shared the first glimpse into a forthcoming project with the release of new single ‘Fred’.

The track is the first to be shared from upcoming EP ‘The Betweeners’ and sees the Brisbane five-piece deliver an instant summer soundtrack. ‘Fred’ pairs a rich, atmospheric sound with motivational lyrics, featuring the repeated call-to-action of ‘Life has a way of coming around / You better live it right before you’re underground’.

Kane Kennedy, who wrote ‘Fred’ with bandmate Torian Brewer, produced the song, while mastering duties were covered by Govinda Doyle (Angus and Julia Stone). The artwork is the result of a joint effort by Kip McCauley-Wassell and Ólöf Kristín Ólafsdóttir.

The new single marks both a return for the group and a change in direction from their signature sound.

“This record was a new approach to music for me personally,” Kennedy said in a statement. “We steered further from the Aussie surf-rock sound to a more pop-like ‘90s vibe. I still hear similarities between this and our previous record, mainly in the guitar work, but it was ultimately Torian’s vocals that gave us the ability to pursue a different genre and direction with the music.”

In addition to preparing their new single, The Boonie Doons have been making the most of live performance alternatives, including an appearance on Brisbane bar The Greaser’s live streamed event, ‘Stayin’ Home Made Greasy.’

‘The Betweeners’ is due to be released later this year. It follows the release of the band’s debut EP ‘Face to Face’ in 2019.