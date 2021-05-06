THE BOYZ, iKON and more to undergo COVID-19 tests after ‘Kingdom’ backup dancer tests positive

Six K-pop boybands participating in the South Korean reality show Kingdom: Legendary War will get tested for COVID-19 after a backup dancer was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

The backup dancer had participated in a recording for the show on May 4, where they were part of a joint performance between THE BOYZ, SF9 and iKON, according to South Korean outlet SpoTV News. The publication reported that the dancer was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier today (May 6), which has since been confirmed by Kingdom broadcaster Mnet.

Mnet added that the three remaining K-pop groups – BtoB, Stray Kids and ATEEZ, all of whom did not perform with the dancer in question – as well as the show’s staff and crew will also undergo “preemptive testing”. The broadcaster also claimed that “there seem to be no cast members or staff members who came in close contact [with the dancer]”, as translated by Soompi.

“An epidemiologic investigation is currently being carried out,” Mnet said in its statement. “All cast members… as well as all of the production crew and staff members are receiving preemptive testing. As we receive the results and guidelines, we will diligently adhere to them and cooperate.”

It’s currently unknown how the testing and potential COVID-19 guidelines will affect the recording and broadcasting of Kingdom: Legendary War. The show originally premiered on April 1 and is a sequel to 2020’s Road To Kingdom.

In other K-pop news, Yuqi of (G)I-DLE is set to make her solo debut with the upcoming digital single ‘A Page’ on May 13. The Chinese-born K-pop artist has also released a teaser image for the upcoming track.