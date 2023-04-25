THE BOYZ tease upcoming 2023 ‘Zeneration’ world tour

K-pop boyband THE BOYZ have shared that their second world tour will take place later this year.

On April 25, IST Entertainment unveiled a brand-new poster announcing THE BOYZ’s upcoming second world tour ‘Zeneration’. While the group have yet to share a full list of concert dates and locations, the tour will begin with a three-day concert from May 19 to 21 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul.

According to IST Entertainment, per News1, THE BOYZ’s ‘Zeneration’ tour will be hitting all of Japan, as well as several major cities in Asia this year, before heading to the rest of the world.

The agency added that it would announce a more detailed tour schedule at a later date, and that it would continuously expand its scale according to the requests of fans of the group around the world.

Fanclub ticket pre-sales for the Seoul concerts will begin on April 28 at 8pm KST, while general sales will start on May 2 at 7pm KST. All tickets are priced at KRW143,000 and will be available for purchase via Yes24.

The new tour announcement comes about seven months since the conclusion of their first world tour ‘The B-Zone’. The 20-date tour took place between May and November 2022, during which THE BOYZ toured the US, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Japan, in addition to a three-night residency in Seoul.

In February, THE BOYZ made a comeback with their eighth mini-album ‘Be Awake’, which was led by the single ‘ROAR’. The release had also marked the return of members Eric and Sunwoo, after both members went on brief hiatuses in 2022.