The Bronx announce 2022 Australian tour

Los Angeles rockers The Bronx have announced they’ll tour Australia next year in support of latest album ‘Bronx VI’.

The tour will run throughout May next year, with stops in Perth, Adelaide, Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne and Geelong.

The band will be joined on tour by London punks Chubby and the Gang, who themselves released latest album ‘The Mutt’s Nuts’ in August. Tickets go on sale this Friday (December 17).

Advertisement

‘Bronx VI’, the band’s sixth album and first since 2017’s ‘V’, arrived back in August after being previewed with singles like ‘White Shadow’ and ‘Superbloom’.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, frontman Matt Caughthran talked about how making “a big, badass rock record and having fun” drove the band’s latest album after the socially and politically-charged ‘V’.

“It’s very much a return to style,” Caughthran explained. “It feels heavy when it needs to be, but nothing feels forced. It’s got a lot of sarcasm to it, it’s got a lot of aggression but it also feels big.”

“You can’t deprive yourself of experiencing happiness within your art. You can’t block the joy out. People say positivity is death to a punk rocker but the only thing that’s death to an artist is doing the same thing over and over again.”

The Bronx’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

MAY

Tuesday 17 – Perth, Amplifier

Thursday 19 – Adelaide, The Gov

Friday 20 – Newcastle, Cambridge

Saturday 21 – Sydney, Crowbar

Tuesday 24 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Thursday 26 – Gold Coast, Coolangatta Hotel

Friday 27 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Saturday 28 – Geelong, Barwon Club