The Bronx replace Lacuna Coil on Download Festival Australia 2020 lineup

Download Festival Australia announced earlier today (March 6) that Los Angeles punk outfit The Bronx have joined the lineup, stepping in for Lacuna Coil who pulled out of the event earlier this week.

On Monday (March 2), Lacuna Coil said that they were forced to cancel their international shows due to an ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus in their native Italy. The Milan band were set to play both Download shows in Melbourne and Sydney, as well as in the countries Dubai, Japan, Singapore and Indonesia.

The Bronx join other recently announced Download acts The Gloom In The Corner and Big Nasty, who will perform at the Melbourne and Sydney leg, respectively. Other acts on the bill include My Chemical Romance, Deftones, In Flames and Carcass. See NME Australia‘s guide to Download Australia 2020 for more details.

See ya soon, Australia!! We’re stoked to announce we’ll be joining the @DownloadFestAU lineup 20-21 March! Grab your tickets here: https://t.co/zDcDvFSzR7 pic.twitter.com/oYI9PanG5e — The Bronx (@bronxovision) March 5, 2020

Advertisement

Since their formation in 2002, The Bronx have released five studio albums, most recently 2019’s double-album ‘Dead Tracks Vol. 1 and 2’. The Bronx last appeared in Australia on their first-ever national headline tour in 2018.

Check out the official Download Australia playlist here.