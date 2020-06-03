The Buckleys release new single and video for ‘Breathe’

Byron Bay trio The Buckleys have shared new single ‘Breathe’.

Co-written by the band’s lead vocalist Sarah Buckley and Grammy-winning producer Chad Carlson (Taylor Swift, Jewel), ‘Breathe’ is, per a press statement, the band’s “musical prayer to the world” and adheres to their self-prescribed style of “hippie-country”.

“I wrote this last year at the time when our country was experiencing horrific bushfires,” Buckley explained in the statement. “It’s a message of strength, vulnerability, hurt, hope and moving forward.

“I find myself remembering these lyrics in moments where I just need to stop, close my eyes, listen to the sounds of world around me and just breathe,” she added.

The siblings also released an accompanying music video for the new track which you can watch below.

‘Breathe’ is taken from The Buckleys’ forthcoming album of the same name, due out in August. It’s the fourth single from the band, following ‘Money’, Coming For Ya (Love)’ and their debut release, ‘Daydream’.

Since their formation in 2019, The Buckleys have amassed over 665,000 streams on Spotify alone, the band receiving a nomination for the Qantas New Talent Of The Year award at the 2020 Country Music Awards of Australia.