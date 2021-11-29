The Buoys announce 2022 east coast tour

The Buoys have announced an east coast tour in celebration of their recently released EP ‘Unsolicited Advice For Your DIY Disaster’.

The three-date tour will see the indie-rockers head through Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne over the course of March next year. The tour announcement also coincides with news that The Buoys have signed with touring agency Village Sounds and management company Arcadia. Tickets for the shows are on sale now.

The Buoys’ headline tour comes a month prior to their live set at Wollongong festival Yours & Owls, where they will share a line-up with Hilltop Hoods, Benee, Violent Soho and Jack River, among others.

‘Unsolicited Advice For Your DIY Disaster’ is The Buoys’ third EP, arriving back in October. It was supported by the singles ‘Lie to Me Again’ and ‘Bad Habit’. The EP was released just over a year after the second EP, ‘All This Talking Gets Us Nowhere’.

“As the name implies, this EP details all of the experiences and mishaps that brought us to this very moment,” the group wrote on social media last month. “Celebrate those times you did your best with what you were dealt, it’s all about trial and error and sometimes you gotta do it yourself.”

The Buoys’ ‘Unsolicited Advice’ 2022 tour dates:

MARCH

Saturday 12 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Thursday 17 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Saturday 19 – Melbourne, The Night Cat