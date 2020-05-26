The Buoys drop raucous new music video for ‘WAH’

Sydney punk outfit The Buoys have shared a brand-new music video for their latest single, ‘WAH’.

Watch it below:

The music video features a montage of both live and backstage footage, including clips from The Buoys’ performance at Farmer and the Owl, Festival of the Sun, Party in the Paddock and more.

“For us, the best part about being in a band is the touring, the funny things we do on and off stage and WAH is a nice celebration of that,” said guitarist/lead singer Zoe Catterall per a press release.

“We were prepping for WAH in the midst of the toughest COVID restrictions so a film clip was off the cards. What resulted is a fun snapshot of our 2019/20 festival season, plenty of crowd shots for people to Where’s Wally themselves.”

‘WAH’ marks the band’s seventh single to date, and was released late last month. It was recorded at Sydney’s Golden Retriever Studios, mixed by Antonia Gauci and mastered by Steve Smart.

The track is lifted from The Buoys’ forthcoming second EP, which is as-yet-untitled. The band released their debut EP, ‘Soft Buoy’, in November 2017.

Before coronavirus-imposed travel restrictions, The Buoys kicked off 2020 with supports for Violent Soho and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever. NME Australia described “their energy as infectious” and their onstage chemistry as “undeniable”.