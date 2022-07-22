The Buoys, Flowerkid, MAY-A, George Alice and more unite for pop-up show after Splendour In The Grass cancellation

MAY-A, flowerkid, The Buoys and more Aussie acts have united for a pop-up show called ‘Splendour Got Railed’ after having their sets at Splendour In The Grass today cancelled.

The free entry event begins at 7pm tonight (July 22) at Byron Bay’s Railway Friendly Bar. Also on the bill are ioakim, Japanese Wallpaper, George Alice and Adam Newling.

The makeup show comes after performances on the main stage on the first day of Splendour In The Grass – including performances from Confidence Man, Wet Leg, Yungblud and headliners Gorillaz – were officially cancelled earlier today.

Organisers released a statement confirming the festival had to “err on the side of caution and cancel performances on the main stages today only – Amphitheatre, Mix Up, GW McLennan and Park(lands) Stages” while other destination areas remained open.

Other Splendour artists teasing makeup events include Yungblud and Renforshort – stay tuned for more.