The Buoys go fast and loud on new single ‘Wah’

Sydney band The Buoys have released their first new music of 2020.

The single, ‘Wah,’ was released to streaming services today (April 27), following on from last July’s ‘Gold.’

Listen to the track below:

Advertisement

The song marks The Buoys’ seventh single overall. The band released their debut EP, ‘Soft Boy,’ in November of 2017.

At one minute and 49 seconds, ‘Wah’ is one of the shortest and fastest songs the band has ever released – a throwback to mid-90s riot-grrrl and 80s punk.

The track was recorded at Sydney’s Golden Retriever Studios, the Marrickville space owned and run by Philadelphia Grand Jury frontman Simon ‘Berkfinger’ Berckelman.

The band worked with Antonia Gauci, who recorded and mixed the single, while the members themselves also served as producers.

‘Wah’ is the first track to be lifted from The Buoys’ forthcoming second EP, which is as-yet untitled and expected some time in the second half of 2020.

Advertisement

In February, the Sydney band served as the support act for Violent Soho’s sold-out Lansdowne show.

“This is a band that has been asserting themselves as one of Sydney’s great indie-rock hopes,” wrote NME Australia in a review of the night.

“[T]onight felt like both a confirmation and validation of that.”

The band also began a national tour alongside Perth band Spacey Jane in March. The tour was ultimately cut short, however, due to ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

The tour is poised to recommence in August, with new dates announced for the postponed shows. Check those out here.