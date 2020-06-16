The Buoys release new track, ‘Linda’, announce second EP

Sydney punk group The Buoys have released a new single, ‘Linda’, in addition to announcing a new EP, arriving next month.

The group’s latest track is a follow-up to their first new music for this year, ‘Wah‘, released in April.

Listen to ‘Linda’ below:

In a statement, Buoys vocalist Zoe Catterall explained that ‘Linda’ is about unpleasant working environments.

“‘Linda’ is for anyone who’s had a shit boss. After being talked/yelled at, and begrudgingly working somewhere just so I could afford rent, I wrote Linda and quit,” she said.

In addition to the track, The Buoys have announced a new EP, ‘All This Talking Gets Us Nowhere’, set for release July 10 through Spunk. The six-track EP will be the band’s second, following on from 2017’s ‘Soft Boy’.

Last month, The Buoys performed in an empty Lansdowne Hotel as part of the venue’s Empty Room Sessions performance series. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the live music scene, the band also performed sets at Grampians Music Festival and Farmer and the Owl.

In 2019, The Buoys shared two singles, ‘Inside Outside’ and ‘Gold’, supported DZ Deathrays on their national tour and were on the lineups for Fairgrounds, Festival of the Sun, Lost Paradise and Party in the Paddock.