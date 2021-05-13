The Buoys return with a new single and video, ‘Bad Habit’

Sydney band The Buoys have shared their first new music of 2021, ‘Bad Habit’.

The single was premiered earlier in the week on triple j’s Home & Hosed program before being officially released today (May 13). It marks their first release since their 2020 EP, ‘All This Talking Gets Us Nowhere’, which sported the singles ‘WAH’, ‘Linda’ and ‘Already Gone’.

Since the EP’s release, the band’s members have busied themselves with other projects. Lead vocalist Zoe Catterall joined two new bands, Dead Witch and Green Screen, while drummer Tess Wilkin formed the jangle-pop band Megafauna. Lead guitarist Hilary Geddes continues to perform both with Jackie Brown Jr. and as a solo jazz guitarist, while bassist Courtney Cunningham released a new single with indie-rock quintet Good Pash.

The release is accompanied by a music video, directed by Clover Ryan. The clip sees the band playing dodgeball against a team of fellow Sydney musicians – including Organs’ Dom O’Connor and Blue Velvet’s Lewis Armstrong.

Watch it below:

In a press statement, Geddes explained that ‘Bad Habit’ was written about what she describes as “tumble-dryer relationships”.

“Both people [are] going around and around in circles, falling into the same toxic patterns and not necessarily being able to stop those behaviours, even if they want to,” she said.

Wilkin also explained the motivation behind the ‘Bad Habit’ music video in a separate statement. “We had to try and gee each other up with lots of heckling and cheering to give it the energy it needed,” she said. “The shot where Hilary gets one to the head was a great one to shoot.”

The band will launch ‘Bad Habit’ with headlining shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane across late May and early June.