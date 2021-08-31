The Buoys share new single ‘Lie to Me Again’ and announce EP

The Buoys have shared new single ‘Lie to Me Again’ and announced they’ll release new EP ‘Unsolicited Advice for Your DIY Disaster’ in October.

Produced by Fletcher Matthews, the latest from the Sydney band is a searing, fuzzed-out cut that sees frontwoman Zoe Catterall meditating on the end of a relationship in which she’d been deceived, passionately repeating the song’s title during its refrain.

“I’d written it only a few days before when I found out my partner was dating someone else the whole duration of our relationship and left me to be with them,” Catterall explained in a statement.

“It was really cathartic being able to piece it all together with my closest friends and do the song justice.”

Catterall continued, “I’d written the vocals over guitar and shared it last minute not expecting anything from it and it quickly became our favourite track when we added everyone’s instruments in.”

‘Lie to Me Again’ is the second single The Buoys have released this year, following on from ‘Bad Habit’ back in May. It arrived alongside a video that sees the band playing dodgeball against a team of other Sydney musicians, featuring members of Organs, Blue Velvet and more.

Both tracks are set to feature on The Buoys’ forthcoming EP, which is slated to be released October 13 via Spunk and mark the band’s first release since signing with the label.

Last year, The Buoys released their second EP, ‘All This Talking Gets Us Nowhere’, which was previewed with singles ‘WAH’, ‘Linda’ and ‘Already Gone’.