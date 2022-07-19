The Buoys sweep things under the rug on new single ‘Red Flags’

Indie outfit The Buoys have dropped a seething new single, ‘Red Flags’.

It’s a cutting song, with a punchy, punk-influenced instrumental contracted with buttery smooth vocals. Lyrically it explores a theme of blissful ignorance, as singer Zoe Catterall sweeps her personal issues under the rug before reconciling with herself in the chorus: “Feels like you just wanna waste my time / Filling all the space within my mind“.

Check out the lyric video for ‘Red Flags’ below:

On the origins of the single, Catterall said in a press release: “This was one of those songs I spat out in a short afternoon in an excited rush. Something about it was super playful and full of energy, it had so much space to have fun with it and let the song just take you.

“I wanted to poke fun at the fact that sometimes you can see it so clearly but decide to sweep it under the rug for a minute, and you’re just chilling in the calm before the storm.”

The single dropped today (July 19) just ahead of The Buoys’ debut appearance at this year’s Splendour In The Grass. The outfit will also support UK duo Wet Leg on their Splendour sideshows in Melbourne and Sydney.

Back in January, The Buoys’ single ‘Lie To Me Again’ – lifted from their EP ‘Unsolicited Advice For Your DIY Disaster’ – landed at Number 85 on the triple j Hottest 100 of 2021.