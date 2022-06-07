The Butterfly Effect announce new album ‘IV’ and national tour

The Butterfly Effect have announced their long-awaited fourth album, as well as a 10-date national tour for later this year.

Though a concrete release date is yet to be confirmed, the record – titled ‘IV’ – is slated to land sometime in late 2022. It’ll be the alt-metal mainstays’ first studio album in 14 years, following 2008’s ‘Final Conversation Of Kings’.

In a statement, guitarist Kurt Goedhart said: “It feels like this is our first album. We’ve had so much time off from each other and The Butterfly Effect music that it all feels new again. It feels fresh, it feels exciting. After we parted ways all those years ago, I never felt the music from us was finished, I knew we had more to give, so it’s amazing to have this opportunity to fulfil these musical journeys.”

Sharing the sentiment was frontman Clint Boge – who left The Butterfly Effect in 2011, but reunited with them in 2017 – explaining that ‘IV’ was partially inspired by his return to the fold. After embarking on his first tour back with the band in 2018, he said, “it seemed like a very natural progression to write and record a new album”.

The Butterfly Effect had originally planned to release a fourth album in 2011, with writing and recording sessions beginning in 2010. Those sessions directly informed Boge’s decision to leave, however, as the band infamously clashed over their musical direction. The Butterfly Effect did not release any music with Boge’s replacement, Paul Galagher, in the four years he performed with them.

In his statement, Boge went on to say that some of those scrapped demos will appear in a new form on ‘IV’. “We had so many demos and songs left over after ‘Final Conversation Of Kings’ so it would have been a waste not to do something with them,” he said.

The band have already released two singles from ‘IV’, first with ‘So Tired’ last November, and then ‘Nil By Mouth’ in February of this year. They also released the song ‘Unbroken’ in 2019, though it’s unconfirmed whether that one will appear on the album.

They’ll preview songs from ‘IV’ on their upcoming national tour, which begins in Gimuy/Cairns on Friday September 30. They’ll round that weekend out with gigs in Townsville (Bindal/Wulgurukaba land) and Yuwibara/Mackay, before heading down through Toowoomba and Meanjin/Brisbane the following week.

From there will be shows in Eora/Sydney, nipaluna/Hobart, Naarm/Melbourne and Kaurna/Adelaide, with the tour wrapping up in Beeliar/Fremantle on Sunday October 16. Tickets for the run – all dates of which will be opened by Thornhill and Caligula’s Horse – go on sale at 9am local time this Thursday (June 9). Find them here, with the full list of shows below.

“I’ve forgotten what it’s like to take a whole album’s worth of new songs on the road, it’s going to be fun to see what works out there,” Boge said. “One thing I really love and am really excited about is hearing how the songs change, morph and evolve on tour.”

The Butterfly Effect’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 30 – Gimuy/Cairns, Tanks Art Centre

OCTOBER

Saturday 1 – Townsville (Bindal/Wulgurukaba land), Mansfield Hotel

Sunday 2 – Yuwibara/Mackay, Empire Party

Thursday 6 – Toowoomba, Blank Space

Friday 7 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Eatons Hill Hotel

Saturday 8 – Eora/Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse

Sunday 9 – nipaluna/Hobart, Uni Bar

Friday 14 – Naarm/Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Saturday 15 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Hindley St Music Hall

Sunday 16 – Beeliar/Fremantle, Metropolis