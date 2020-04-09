The Butterfly Effect drop music video for single ‘Unbroken’

The Butterfly Effect have released their first music video in 12 years.

The first new music from the Brisbane in over a decade, ‘Unbroken’ was released in October 2019 ahead of a sold-out national tour and an appearance at last year’s Good Things Festival in Sydney and Melbourne.

“Releasing ‘Unbroken’ was a pivotal moment in itself for us”, said Clint Boge, the band’s lead vocalist.

“We’re so happy to have been able to write more music as The Butterfly Effect. To then be added to the Good Things bill really topped off 2019 for us.”

Watch the video below:

The music video captures behind-the-scenes footage of The Butterfly Effect’s performance at Good Things Festival, similar to Violent Soho’s recent video for ‘Vacation Forever’. The band joked on their social media that the video was created in order to allow “everyone to relive their festival-going days.”

The band also teased today their intention to release new music later this year, saying that “dropping new music before the end of the year is our plan.” They also added that the sound of ‘Unbroken’ “sets the tone for what’s to come.”

Originally forming in 1999, The Butterfly Effect released three Gold-selling studio albums between 2003 and 2008, scoring a top-10 ARIA single with ‘A Slow Descent’ and seven entries into the Triple J Hottest 100. Vocalist Clint Boge quit the band in 2012, with its remaining members attempting to continue before going on hiatus in 2014 and officially splitting in 2016. In 2017, the band reunited with Boge as its vocalist.