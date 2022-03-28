The Cambridge Hotel in Newcastle to close next year

The Cambridge Hotel in Newcastle will cease operations mid-next year to make way for student accommodation.

As Newcastle Live reports, the venue will stop trading as the Cambridge in June 2023 when the current tenants’ lease expires. Property developers Linkcity are reportedly planning to convert the building into 19-storey student accommodation with 500 rooms, dining and retail outlets and student common areas.

The proposed accommodation would serve University of Newcastle students, with the site – located on the corner of Wood and Hunter Street – being a short commute from the university’s NUSpace, Honeysuckle and Callaghan campuses.

According to the developers, a licensed venue does not align with their aim of providing “a safe sanctuary for young people that may be living away from home for the first time”.

In recent years, the venue had hosted international acts including Against Me!, The Story So Far, FIDLAR, Knocked Loose and Propagandhi, along with a slew of Australian artists. That includes the likes of Lime Cordiale, Stella Donnelly, Trophy Eyes, Frenzal Rhomb, You Am I, Ali Barter, Eves Karydas and many more.

NME has reached out to the Cambridge Hotel’s management for comment. The hotel is one of several live music venues in Australia whose closure has recently been announced.

Last month, it was revealed that the historic John Curtin Hotel in Melbourne will close this year once its lease expires at the end of November. At the time, operators confirmed that the building’s owners had chosen to sell, “making way, most likely for apartments”.

Members of the Victorian union movement, among others, have since launched campaigns for the venue to be protected under heritage laws.

Two weeks earlier, it was announced that the Lansdowne Hotel in Sydney would cease live music operations at the end of April. Since 2017, the venue had been under the stewardship of Mary’s Group, hosting countless local and international acts in its band room and front bar space.

However, operators revealed the building’s landlords had decided to shutter the gig room in order to renovate it into hotel accommodation, prompting their departure altogether.