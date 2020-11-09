The Cat Empire, Montaigne and more announced for SummerSalt festival Victoria

The Cat Empire, Montaigne, The Teskey Brothers and more are set to play the Victorian leg of SummerSalt festival 2021.

They will be joined by John Butler, Boy & Bear and Emily Wurramara on the two Victorian stops early next year, following the sole Adelaide date.

SummerSalt festival will take place on February 20 at The Briars, Mornington, and on February 28 at North Gardens, Ballarat.

Tickets will be on sale from Thursday, November 12 via Ticketmaster.

Victoria is the latest addition to the festival’s list of stops, following venue announcements in Wollongong, Sydney, Darwin, Canberra, Adelaide, Hobart, Perth and Geraldton. Find the full list of SummerSalt festival dates below.

“By the time we step on to the SummerSalt stage, it will have been 12 months since we have been on tour, so you cannot imagine how excited we are to play live again with this brilliant line-up of artists,” Cat Empire frontman Felix Riebl said in a press statement released by the festival.

Boy & Bear’s Dave Hosking echoed Riebl’s positive sentiments, saying that his band “cannot wait to be playing together again, alongside other great Australian live bands, in what will be the biggest outdoor Australian tour this summer”.

The full list of SummerSalt 2021 dates are:

FEBRUARY

Sunday 14 – Glenelg Beach, Adelaide

Saturday 20 – The Briars, Mornington

Sunday 21 – Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, Hobart

Saturday 27 – Stage 88, Canberra

Sunday 28 – North Gardens, Ballarat

MARCH

Saturday 20 – Geraldton Multipurpose Centre, Geraldton

Sunday 21 – Whitfords Nodes Park, Hillarys

Saturday 27 – Stuart Park, Wollongong

Sunday 28 – Bella Vista Farm Park, Sydney

APRIL

Friday 2 – Darwin Botanic Gardens Amphitheatre, Darwin