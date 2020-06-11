The Cat Empire’s Felix Riebl shares ‘Black Room’, announces EP

The Cat Empire‘s Felix Riebl has released a new single, ‘Black Room’, and shared details on his forthcoming EP.

The track’s alt-rock sound differs to the funk stylings typically associated with The Cat Empire.

“With Black Room I wanted to write a song that hit people with a blast of something that was equal parts angst and positivity,” Riebl said in a statement.

“I wanted something with no fat at all, the guitars and synth hooks direct, the sort of thing you can imagine a band playing at a big festival.”

Listen to the track below:

‘Black Room’ is lifted from Riebl’s forthcoming EP, ‘Black Room White Walls’, set for release August 21. The singer-songwriter said the EP takes inspiration from a range of artists, including New Order and Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff – particular, his ‘Prelude in C-sharp Minor’. Riebl said the tracks on the EP weren’t written in response to the current social and political climate, but “it does feel like the right time to release them”.

“I feel that these songs have a lot of optimism and spirit in them, but they don’t shy away from the black keys, knife-edge, or high drama,” he said.

“For the most part, that’s the atmosphere I revelled in while writing and recording these songs.”

The EP is a follow-up to Felix Riebl’s 2016 album, ‘Paper Doors’. In addition to The Cat Empire, Riebl also collaborated with bandmate Ollie McGill and all-Indigenous choir Marliya to form Spinifex Gum. The partnership has released two studio albums and performed at a number of festivals.