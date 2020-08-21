The Cat Empire’s Felix Riebl shares new single ‘White Walls’

The Cat Empire frontman Felix Riebl has shared a new solo EP, ‘Black Room White Walls’, today (August 21).

To celebrate the release, Riebl has released the EP’s track ‘White Walls’ as a single – listen to it below.

The singer-songwriter’s solo music is significantly different from The Cat Empire’s fusion of latin, ska and funk, leaning further towards a piano-driven adult contemporary sound.

The new EP and its singles are Riebl’s first solo releases since 2016’s ‘Paper Doors’. In the leadup to the EP’s release, Riebl shared stripped-back video performances of its singles to social media. He has also uploaded renditions of previous solo work and Cat Empire songs, all recorded from his home in Melbourne.

The five-track ‘Black Room White Walls’ was recorded between The Shed Studio in Melbourne and in New York with producers Andy Baldwin, known for his work with Björk, and John Castle.

In a press release, Riebl said the music of the EP wasn’t written in direct response to any of 2020’s climactic events, but noted that it felt like the “right time” to release it. He described the condition he wished to evoke as being “alone in a room and feel like you have company, surrounded by ghosts or memories…[and being] on a stage in a room full of people and be in quite a private space”.

Riebl is set to follow the EP with a full-length album next year.