The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess launches special ‘How High’ touring bag

Tim Burgess has launched a touring bag, inspired by The Charlatans’ single ‘How High’. Check it out below.

The new design marks the latest collaboration between the indie frontman and the Manchester-based brand Hikerdelic – taking inspiration from the band’s 1997 single, featured on the album ‘Telling Stories’.

According to a press release, the design of the bag comes infused with several decades of touring experience, and was designed based on Burgess’ time on the road.

As for the spec, both Hikerdelic and the frontman say it has been designed with “maximum accessibility and adaptability in mind” – featuring aspects including a branded drinking bottle, power bank and designated compartments. It is also constructed from military-grade 400D nylon, comes in colours to match previous releases in the ‘How High’ series, and features a printed handwritten lyric placed in one of the compartments.

Reportedly “30 years in the making with another two years in development”, the bag is designed for extensive time on the road and had already been used by Burgess during The Charlatans’ tour of the UK, US, Ireland and Europe.

Set for release on March 1, the bag is priced at £125. You can find more details here and check out images of the design below.

The release of the touring bag comes just under two years since Burgess released a jacket inspired by the one he wore in the video for ‘How High’.

The iconic yellow jacket was recreated to mark the song’s 25th anniversary, and came as Burgess revealed to NME that “The question I get asked the most” is “‘Where’s the jacket from in the ‘How High’ video?’.”

The limited edition run was made in collaboration with Hikerdelic too, and was available in June 2022.

At the time, a spokesperson for Hikerdelic explained why they joined forces with the musician, saying: “The era when Tim started doing his thing is a big influence on our brand so when he got in touch with the idea of collaborating it was a no-brainer. We’re from a similar part of the world and the music community has always been receptive to what we do.

“We’ve been asked to work with other musicians but they need to be 100 per cent right. This is the first time that has been the case. I’m really looking forward to seeing legions of people knocking about in our take on a classic piece of outerwear.”

In other Tim Burgess news, at the end of 2023 it was revealed that The Charlatans would be embarking on a handful of huge UK 2024 co-headlining outdoor shows with Johnny Marr. The band are also set to make an appearance at this year’s edition of Tramlines festival, as well as a massive beach gig with The Libertines in Brighton. Visit here to find tickets to all their upcoming live shows.