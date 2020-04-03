A number of Australian artists have joined celebrity video sharing service Cameo in a new partnership with AUS MUSIC AID to raise funds during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chats’ Eamon Sandwith, Ali Barter, Amity Affliction’s Joel Birch, Bad//Dreems, Polish Club, Ocean Grove, George Alice, Alice Ivy, Eso, Yorke, Fergus James, Hayley Mary and more have all signed up thus far, with more set to be announced.

Fans can pay a fee to receive personalised videos from the artists, including messages and cover song requests. Music crisis charity Support Act – which is running its own COVID-19 emergency appeal – and CrewCare will receive 5 per cent of these artist’s earnings, as The Industry Observer reports.

Advertisement

Each artist has an introductory video posted to their Cameo page, speaking about what kind of requests they’re prepared to fulfil. Currently, the price of a video seems to range from $15 to $20. Search for the artists on the official Cameo website here.

The new initiative joins many from across a struggling music industry. Earlier today (April 3), The Australia Council for the Arts detailed which organisations would receive funds from its Four Year Funding for Organisations program. Elsewhere, APRA AMCOS has announced it will channel royalties to artists earlier than expected, and the PPCA has offered cash advances to registered artists.