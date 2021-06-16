The Chats and Cosmic Psychos join forces with eMusic Live for concert livestreams

Two of Australia’s most notable pub-rock outfits, The Chats and Cosmic Psychos, have teamed up with eMusic Live to deliver fans a pair of live-streamed concert events.

The Chats will air their set – recorded at the UNSW Roundhouse in Sydney – at 7pm on Sunday June 27. Cosmic Psychos recorded theirs at the Forum in Melbourne, and will air it at 8pm on Thursday July 1. Tickets for both streams are on sale now from eMusic Live.

In a press release, Cosmic Psychos’ Ross Knight said: ”After not being able to tour for over a year, we wanted to be able to give our mates overseas and the other parts of Australia the chance to see the gig. We’re stoked that eMusic Live is hookin’ it all up for us.”

Cosmic Psychos are set to release their 11th studio album (and the fifth to feature their current lineup), ‘Mountain Of Piss’, on July 9 via their own label, Go The Hack. They shared the record’s lead single, ‘Sin Bin’, earlier this month.

Following their livestream on July 1, the band will embark on a full national tour in support of ‘Mountain Of Piss’, hitting stages in Castlemaine, Melbourne, Sydney, Frankston, Adelaide and Brisbane. Tickets for that run of shows can be purchased from their website.

The Chats dropped their debut full-length, ‘High Risk Behaviour’, last March. It featured the singles ‘The Clap’, ‘Dine N Dash’ (the film clip for which NME went behind-the-scenes on) and ‘Drunk And Disorderly’.

NME declared the LP one of its favourites for 2020, writer Debbie Carr saying it “takes lashings of punk and ’90s alt-rock, then filters it through the pubwave sounds of now for a deceivingly considered result”. It also received a separate four-star review, where NME’s Ali Shutler calling it “young, dumb and full of come-over-and-party-with-us spirit”.

The trio followed ‘High Risk Behaviour’ with the release of a standalone single titled ‘AC/DC CD’ last November.