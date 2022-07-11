The Chats and Cosmic Psychos set to join Guns N’ Roses on 2022 Australian stadium tour

The Chats and Cosmic Psychos will be joining Guns N’ Roses on the iconic rock outfit’s rescheduled Australian stadium tour later this year.

Guns N’ Roses were set to head to Australia for the summer of 2021, but were forced to postpone the dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today (July 11), support acts for the rescheduled run have been announced, comprising The Chats and Cosmic Psychos. They’ll be joining the legendary rockers for their six Australian stops, beginning in Perth on Friday November 18, followed by shows in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Sydney and Adelaide, before wrapping up in Melbourne on Saturday December 3.

Guns N’ Roses will then head to New Zealand for two shows in Wellington and Auckland on Thursday December 8 and Saturday December 10, respectively, joined by Alien Weaponry.

Find tickets for the run of shows here.

The Chats are gearing up to release their sophomore album ‘Get Fucked’ next month, featuring previously released singles ‘6L GTR’ and ‘Struck By Lightning’.

It’s not the first time they’ve caught the attention of rock heavyweights, having featured on Metallica‘s ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ album covering ‘Holier Than Thou’. They were also announced as supports for Foo Fighters‘ 2022 Australian tour, which has been cancelled following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Elsewhere, Cosmic Psychos released their 11th studio album in 2021, titled ‘Mountain Of Piss’. They performed as part of a mini-festival run by The Chats’ label Bargain Bin Records that same year, which took place at The Zoo in Brisbane.

Guns N’ Roses gave their first show of the year last month, which featured a cover of AC/DC‘s ‘Walk All Over You’. They were set to perform in Glasgow on July 5 but postponed the show due to illness, however, went on to play their July 8 show in Munich as planned.