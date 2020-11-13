The Chats and Lastlings added to Feedback Festival lineup

The Chats and Lastlings are the latest acts to be added to the Feedback Festival lineup, with organisers announcing the second wave of acts today (November 13).

Previously announced as a “secret show” on the festival’s website, organisers have revealed pub-rock outfit The Chats as the mystery act set to play at Feedback Festival on the Gold Coast next month.

Joining them are electronic duo Lastlings, as well as surf rock outfit The Oogars.

In addition to the new acts announced, Mo’s Desert Clubhouse will play host to a special two-night event during Feedback Festival, The Golden Weekend. The special insertion into the ten-day event will see the likes of BUGS, Shag Rock, Lily Papas and more perform at the Burleigh Heads venue.

The second group of acts join previously announced artists including The Dreggs, Black Rabbit George, The Jensens, Hussy Hicks and more.

In a press statement, Gold Coast Music Advisory Group chair Dean Gould said, “These additions to the Feedback 2020 line-up illustrate not only the pulling power of Gold Coast live music venues but the depth and diversity of our local musical talent.

“The challenge now to the city’s music lovers is wrangling it so they can get along to as many of these performances as possible.”

Feedback Festival takes place between December 3 and 13. Click here for more information.