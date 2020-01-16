The Chats have released a video for ‘The Clap’, the lead single of their newly announced debut album, ‘High Risk Behaviour’.

‘The Clap’, as you can imagine, is about – in the band’s words – “a root gone wrong”. It features Chats guitarist Josh Price on vocal duties. Price is also the protagonist of the music video, directed by Matt Weston, who seeks treatment for the titular STI.

Watch the video for ‘The Clap’ here:

‘High Risk Behaviour’, which is out March 27 on The Chats’ own label, Bargain Bin Records, is the first full-length album by the self-described “dropkick drongos from the Sunshine Coast of Australia”. It’s named for the multiple tickets the police have issued drummer Matt Boggis, which list “high risk behaviour” as the offence for skating “in places he shouldn’t”.

See its cover art below:

Recorded over various sessions with engineer Billy Gardner in Geelong, ‘High Risk Behaviour’ is 14 tracks long and clocks in at 28 minutes’ runtime. “I don’t want to make the songs boring, so I just keep them short and sweet,” singer/bassist Eamon Sandwith said in a statement. “We try not to think about it or complicate it too much. You don’t want to force it or the song’s going to turn out crap.”

“Some of the songs were first-take and we were like, ‘That’s good, whatever’,” Sandwith added. “We’re really not perfectionists.”

The tracklist of The Chats’ ‘High Risk Behaviour’ is:

1. ‘Stinker’

2. ‘Drunk N Disorderly’

3. ‘The Clap’

4. ‘Identity Theft’

5. ‘Guns’

6. ‘Dine N Dash’

7. ‘Keep The Grubs Out’

8. ‘Pub Feed’

9. ‘Ross River’

10. ‘Heatstroke’

11. ‘Billy Backwash’s Day’

12. ‘4573’

13. ‘Do What I Want’

14. ‘Better Than You’

The Chats – who rose to fame with their 2017 song ‘Smoko’ – made headlines last month with another viral hit, ‘I Hope Scott’s House Burns Down’, an acoustic takedown of PM Scott Morrison that Sandwith played and uploaded to the band’s social media accounts.

Earlier this month, The Chats were named as one of the several Aussie acts playing Coachella 2020 in Indio, California.