The Chats announce new 2020/21 Australian limited capacity tour

The Chats have announced a limited capacity 2020/21 Australian tour to promote their latest single ‘AC/DC CD’.

The 15-date tour kicks off on December 11 in Ipswich, travelling through predominantly regional centres in Queensland, a few in NSW and Canberra, before finishing in Ulladulla on January 24 next year. The shed rock trio will be supported on the tour by some of their friends and favourites: Dennis Cometti, King Stingray, The Unknowns and Perve Endings.

Tickets for the shows are on sale via the band’s website now.

Advertisement

The new dates join the band’s previously scheduled Australian tour for May 2021, in support of their debut album ‘High Risk Behaviour’, released in March. The Chats were forced to reschedule that tour twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving from May this year to November and December and now to May 2021.

The ‘AC/DC CD’ tour poster again shows The Unknowns’ frontman Josh Hardy standing in for the band’s guitarist Josh Price, after Price did not appear in the music video for the track.

The music video for the single, their first since the release of ‘High Risk Behaviour’, pays homage to three of the titular band’s most famous clips: ‘Let There Be Rock’, ‘Thunderstruck’ and ‘It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)’.

The Chats’ ‘AC/DC CD’ 2020/21 Tour Dates are:

DECEMBER, 2020

Advertisement

11 – Racehorse Hotel, Ipswich w/ King Stingray

12 – Highfields Tavern, Toowoomba w/ King Stingray

15 – The Triffid, Brisbane w/ King Stingray

16 – The Triffid, Brisbane w/ King Stingray

18 – Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns w/ The Unknowns

19 – Dairymple Hotel, Townsville w/ The Unknowns

20 – Mt Pleasant Hotel, Mackay w/ The Unknowns

JANUARY, 2021

8 – Coolangatta Hotel, Coolangatta w/ Dennis Cometti and Perve Endings

9 – The Northern, Byron Bay w/ Dennis Cometti and Perve Endings

13 – Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour w/ Dennis Cometti and Perve Endings

14 – Laurieton Services Club, Laurieton w/ Dennis Cometti and Perve Endings

15 – Entrances Leagues Club, The Entrance w/ Dennis Cometti and Perve Endings

22 – UOW Uni Bar, Woolongong w/ Dennis Cometti and Perve Endings

23 – Kambri, Canberra w/ Dennis Cometti

24 – The Marlin, Ulla Dulla w/ Dennis Cometti