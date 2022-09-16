The Chats announce one-off gig in Sydney to celebrate Crowbar’s 10-year anniversary

The Chats have announced a one-off club show in Sydney for November, coming as part of a concert series celebrating Crowbar’s 10th anniversary.

The famed punk venue announced the series at the start of the month, with The Chats’ gig branded as a secret show. Scheduled to go down at Crowbar Sydney on Saturday November 19, it was initially assumed that all names on the bill would be kept under wraps until the night of the show. It was announced today (September 16), however, that The Chats would be leading the fray.

Support for the gig will come via synth-punk outfit Liquid Face and garage-rock duo The Blamers. Tickets are on sale now – find them here.

Advertisement

The show rounds out a quintet of one-off gigs being held to celebrate 10 years of Crowbar’s operations. The first, booked in for Wednesday November 16, will be headlined by Northlane, with Windwaker and Reliqa opening. Ocean Grove and Clowns will team up to lead the next show, performing on Thursday November 17 alongside Loser.

The following night (November 18), Trophy Eyes will headline a show with Peace Ritual and Jet City Sports Club, with John Floreani also performing an intimate solo gig in the front bar.

Following The Chats’ show on Saturday, the final gig – set to go down on Sunday November 20 – will feature Grinspoon frontman Phil Jamieson performing solo. He’ll be joined by Lindsay McDougall (of Frenzal Rhomb fame), Tyler Richardson (of Luca Brasi), Jamie Hay and Jono Barwick. Tickets for that show, as well as all the rest, can be found here.

The Chats released their second album, ‘Get Fucked’, last month via their own Bargain Bin Records imprint. Following up on 2020’s ‘High Risk Behaviour’, it spawned four singles: ‘Struck By Lightning’, ‘6L GTR’, ‘I’ve Been Drunk In Every Pub In Brisbane’ and ‘Out On The Street’.

In a four-star review of the album, NME’s Ali Shutler wrote: “The group don’t preach their politics; ‘Get Fucked’ is simply a defiant middle-finger to those in charge, as The Chats strive to offer moments of joy in a world that seems very much against that mission.”