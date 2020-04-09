The Chats announce rescheduled Australian tour dates

The Chats have announced rescheduled Australian tour dates for November and December this year, after being forced to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rescheduled dates include a new Adelaide stop, but otherwise remain at the same venues in Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Brisbane. The tour will kick off in Melbourne on November 28, at the Croxton Bandroom and finish up with an all ages show at The Zoo in Brisbane on December 20. All tickets purchased for the shows remain valid for the new dates.

Earlier this month, the self-proclaimed shed rock trio announced rescheduled tour dates for the UK and Europe in October – effectively removing themselves from the lineup of this year’s Splendour In the Grass, which had been rescheduled to October 23-25.

Advertisement

NME Australia has reached out to Splendour for comment. On its FAQs page, Splendour says “we are not expecting any major upsets to the line-up thanks to the incredible support of the artists playing Splendour”.

The Chats had recently alluded to their potential removal from the Splendour lineup. In a Reddit AMA on March 31, frontman Eamon Sandwith said he was “unsure” if they would be at the festival. NME Australia has reached out to representatives for the band again to confirm the band is officially pulling out from the festival.

The Chats’ debut album, ‘High Risk Behaviour’, was released on March 27 via Bargain Bin Records/Cooking Vinyl Australia. NME gave ‘High Risk Behaviour’ a four-star review, calling it “young, dumb and full of come-over-and-party-with-us spirit”.

The band are already working on the follow-up to ‘High Risk Behaviour’. In the aforementioned Reddit AMA on March 31, vocalist Eamon Sandwith said he was using his time spent in isolation “trying to write album 2”.

The Chats’ rescheduled 2020 Australian tour dates are:

Melbourne, The Croxton Bandroom (November 28) (U18 Arvo Show)

Melbourne, The Croxton Bandroom (28) (18+ Evening Show)

Adelaide, The Gov (December 11)

Perth, Magnet House (12)

Sydney, The Metro (18)

Brisbane, Tivoli (19)

Brisbane, The Zoo (20) (U18 Arvo Show)

Advertisement