The Chats’ guitarist Josh Price to play mental health awareness livestream

Also featuring Goons of Doom and Drunk Mums

By Caleb Triscari
The Chats Josh Price livestream mental health awareness
Credit: Matt Jelonek/WireImage via Getty Images

The Chats‘ guitarist Josh Price will live-stream a performance later this week to promote awareness for mental health charities.

On Thursday June 4 from 8pm AEST, the guitarist will play a 15-minute set on the band’s Instagram account “from his Hervey Bay couch as you’ve never seen him before”. The livestream is organised in partnership with Childe Eyewear, which is also hosting online performances from Goons of Doom and Drunk Mums.

The livestream series, Childe Live Lounge, aims to promote “positive mental health”, and highlights the organisations Beyond Blue and One Eighty.

In April, The Chats mourned the death of a fan Louie, in an Instagram post, pointing out that roughly ten people in Australia take their own lives every day.

“This number is made up of mostly young men, and even more so in our Indigenous communities,” the band said.

“It’s okay to talk about it, lend your mate an ear, have a chat, you may just save a life.”

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:

