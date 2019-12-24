The Chats don’t mince their words on ‘I Hope Scott’s House Burns Down’

The Chats have put their opinions on PM Scott Morrison to music, posting the withering acoustic number ‘I Hope Scott’s House Burns Down’ to social media earlier today (December 24). Watch it below.

Eamon Sandwith, bassist and vocalist of the self-proclaimed “shed rock” band, doesn’t mince his words on the tune. “Well there’s nothing wrong with the holiday / Unless you’ve got a job to do / And it takes a lot of nerve to just fuck off when the whole country’s counting on you,” go the opening lines, referencing Morrison’s widely criticised holiday to Hawaii during the bushfire crisis.

Sandwith goes on to lament the toll the bushfires have taken – “Two firefighters dead and a thousand homes lost / I don’t think Scotty cares” – and reference the recent news that the Australian government awarded a grant to Horizon Church, the church Morrison and his family attend, as Pedestrian.TV reports.

Advertisement

“merry christmas #ScoMoResign,” The Chats wrote on Twitter. Watch Sandwith perform ‘I Hope Scott’s House Burns Down’ here:

Sandwith joins a host of other public figures who’ve recently chimed in on Morrison and the ongoing bushfires in Australia.

On December 22, Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg weighed in, tweeting, “Not even catastrophes like these seem to bring any political action. How is this possible?” Morrison appeared to respond to Thunberg in comments to journalists yesterday, saying “It’s not for me to make commentaries on what those outside of Australia think that Australia should do.”

Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers also spoke on Morrison in the band’s recent cover story for NME Australia: “He’s cut the budgets to the firefighters. He’s turned away global help, so basically all the people fighting the fire and working around the clock are volunteers. Not only is he fucking the environment; he’s fucking the workers and the working class, too.”