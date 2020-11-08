The Chats pay tribute to rock royalty on new single ‘AC/DC CD’

The Chats have returned with a new single, ‘AC/DC CD’.

The track, released yesterday (November 7), is their first new music since the release of their debut album, ‘High Risk Behaviour’, in March.

Natalie Sim directed the song’s video, having previously worked on the band’s video for ‘Dine N Dash’.

Advertisement

The video sees the trio pay homage to three of the titular band’s most famous clips: ‘Let There Be Rock’, ‘Thunderstruck’ and ‘It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)’.

Watch it below:

The Unknowns’ frontman Josh Hardy stands in for guitarist Josh Price in the video. The Sunshine Coast band are signed to The Chats’ label, Bargain Bin Records.

NME Australia has reached out to representatives for the band to ask whether Price has been permanently replaced. This story will be updated if and when we receive a response.

The Chats have been forced to postpone their album tour for ‘High Risk Behaviour’ multiple times this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The band are currently set to tour Australia in May 2021; meanwhile, their UK/European tour was recently pushed back as far as 2022.

In lieu of touring, they recently teamed up with Built To Spill Wine to produce their very own boxed wine – AKA ‘goon’.

AC/DC themselves, meanwhile, will release their new album ‘Power Up’ on Friday.