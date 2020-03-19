The Chats postpone US tour due to coronavirus

The Chats have postponed their forthcoming US tour due to coronavirus and travel ban concerns.

The shed rock trio made a brief Facebook post regarding the postponement, which they said was not “a surprise”. The band have encouraged ticketholders to retain their tickets, as they intend to reschedule many dates to those later in the American fall season and will honour existing tickets. They said they will provide more information “as soon as [they] know more”.

Unfortunately, It will be no surprise that we have to postpone our current Spring tour.We will look to reschedule as… Posted by The Chats on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

The news comes as the lynchpin of their American tour, a Coachella appearance, was postponed to October. When the Californian festival postponed last week, the band told NME Australia “until there is a travel ban enforced we will be coming to the USA as planned”. No travel bans have technically been put in place, but the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has urged overseas travellers to return home as soon as possible if they wish to.

The Chats’ forthcoming debut full-length album ‘High Risk Behaviour’ is set for a March 27 release on their own label, Bargain Bin Records. The band announced the record in January by releasing a video for the first single ‘The Clap’. The LP will also feature previously released tracks ‘Pub Feed’ and ‘Identity Theft’.

The Chats told NME Australia the album cut ‘Keep The Grubs Out’ is inspired by a time vocalist/bassist Eamon Sandwith was barred from entering a Brisbane bar because of his mullet. “They’ll happily turn a blind eye to people selling pingers [ecstasy] in their fucking club, but they won’t let me in because of my haircut,” he said.

For more on ‘High Risk Behaviour’, the band’s origins in the town of Coolum on the Sunshine Coast and their affinity for UK hip-hop and more, read NME Australia’s February cover story with The Chats here.