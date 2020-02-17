Festivals

The Chats replace Fat White Family on Farmer and The Owl Festival 2020 lineup

“Yet another time NSW has reached out to QLD to come save the day”

Josh Martin
The Chats press photo for The Farmer and The Owl Festival, 2020
The Chats. Photo credit: Shari Hindmarsh via Secret Service PR.

Today (February 18), Farmer and The Owl Festival announced The Chats will replace Fat White Family for their 2020 event.

Fat White Family cancelled their appearance at the festival and postponed the rest of their Australia tour, due to the routing of their tour through China amidst the current global novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Sunshine Coast “shed rock” trio join Cable Ties, Bad//Dreems, and Wiki in recent additions to the Wollongong festival over the last two months.

“Yet another time NSW has reached out to QLD to come save the day,” The Chats said in a cheeky press statement.

“We have been sitting on the sideline waiting for the call up and finally, it’s come, not unlike when Billy Moore came on off the bench in game 3 in 1992 to score a try and take the state of origin out of the grasp of the Blues, The Chats have come to save the day!”

Farmer and The Owl’s original lineup boasts international talent including London synth-pop group Hot Chip, English electro-punks Sleaford Mods and American singer-songwriter Weyes Blood. Locals Alex Cameron, The Murlocs and Jack Ladder round out the timetable.

The Chats are fresh from appearances at Laneway Festival and a rather awkward spot on the Today show. They are also gearing up to release their debut album ‘High Risk Behaviour’ on March 27, which includes singles ‘The Clap’, ‘Pub Feed’, ‘Identity Theft’ and ‘Do What I Want’.

