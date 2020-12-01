The Chats replace guitarist Josh Price with The Unknowns singer Josh Hardy

The Chats have announced guitarist Josh Price has left the band, replaced by The Unknowns vocalist Josh Hardy.

Hardy recently appeared instead of Price in the music video for the trio’s latest single, ‘AC/DC CD’, and on the poster for the band’s forthcoming promotional tour. The band confirmed the replacement in a brief social media post today (December 1).

“We would love to take the opportunity to welcome our good mate Josh Hardy to the band, some may know him from his great rock n roll outfit, [The Unknowns]” they wrote.

“Unfortunately, Pricey is no longer in The Chats. He has gone on to do his own thing, and we wish him all the best.”

Price helped found the band with vocalist-bassist Eamon Sandwith, drummer Matt Boggis and former member Tremayne McCarthy in 2016, after meeting in music class at Noosa’s St. Theresa’s Catholic College.

Price played on their debut two EPs, including the shed rock band’s breakout viral hit ‘Smoko’, and their 2020 debut album ‘High Risk Behaviour’.

Price’s replacement, Hardy, will play in both The Chats and The Unknowns on some of the dates for the former’s upcoming limited-capacity ‘AC/DC CD’ tour.

The new dates join the band’s previously scheduled Australian tour for May 2021, in support of their debut album ‘High Risk Behaviour’, released in March. The Chats were forced to reschedule that tour twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving from May this year to November and December and now to May 2021.