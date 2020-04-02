The Chats reschedule UK and European tour dates due to coronavirus

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Chats have confirmed rescheduled tour dates for the UK and Europe – effectively removing themselves from this year’s Splendour In the Grass lineup.

The Chats, who were initially on this year’s Splendour lineup, will be gigging in the UK from 23 to 25 October – the new dates for Splendour In The Grass 2020, after it was postponed due to the pandemic. NME Australia has reached out to the festival for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

On its FAQs page, Splendour says “we are not expecting any major upsets to the line-up thanks to the incredible support of the artists playing Splendour”.

It continues, “Flume, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator have all confirmed their attendance for these new dates alongside most others. As this is moving quickly and we work through the detail there will be some programming changes, but we are confident that rescheduling to October – a one off Spring edition of Splendour – is the best way to ensure we present the Splendour experience you all know and love.”

The Chats had recently alluded to their potential removal from the Splendour lineup. In a Reddit AMA on March 31, frontman Eamon Sandwith said he was “unsure” if they would be at the festival.

The Chats’ UK/Europe tour, in support of their new album ‘High Risk Behaviour’, was originally scheduled to kick off in Amsterdam on October 7. The tour will now start in Bristol on October 18.

All tour stops will still go ahead except Paris, which has been cancelled. Some venues have also been changed. All tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates and refunds will be offered to Paris ticketholders.

“We can’t wait to get over there, we love your beer, we love your venues and we love the wild times,” the band said in an Instagram post on April 2. “Stay safe, stay home (for now) and let’s get loose in October.”

The Chats’ debut album, ‘High Risk Behavior’, was released on March 27 via Bargain Bin Records/Cooking Vinyl Australia. NME gave ‘High Risk Behaviour’ a four-star review, calling it “young, dumb and full of come-over-and-party-with-us spirit”.

The band are already working on the follow-up to ‘High Risk Behaviour’. In the same Reddit AMA on March 31, vocalist Eamon Sandwith said he was using his time spent in isolation “trying to write album 2”.

On March 19, The Chats postponed the US leg of their album tour, set to start on April 11 in Berkeley. They were also locked in for the Coachella lineup this year. The Indio, California festival, which was due to take place this month, has been postponed to October.