The Chats reschedule UK and European tour to 2021

The Chats have rescheduled their UK and European tour dates for the second time.

The Australian ‘shed rock’ trio pushed their European tour back to late October 2020 during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic in April. Now, they’ve pushed the dates back to April and May 2021.

“Book, postpone, reschedule, it’s a new circle of life,” the band wrote on social media.

The Chats have managed to reschedule the show in Paris they were forced to cancel this year, as well as adding shows in Luxembourg and Munich. The new tour will now kick off in Dublin on April 19, and finish in Amsterdam on May 10. All previously bought tickets are valid for the new shows.

The band emphasised that they understood “holding onto your ticket money for essentially a year can be financially straining”, and encouraged those who needed it, to obtain a refund.

The Chats were part of the recently cancelled Coachella and Splendour In The Grass lineups, with both festivals postponing their events until next year. It’s not known whether the band will be available for the rescheduled 2021 Coachella, as the April 9-11, 16-18 dates are close to the beginning of their rescheduled UK/European tour.

In their native Australia, The Chats are set to headline the Airwaves drive-in music festival next month.

The Chats’ debut album, ‘High Risk Behavior’, was released on March 27 via Bargain Bin Records/Cooking Vinyl Australia. NME gave ‘High Risk Behaviour’ a four-star review, calling it “young, dumb and full of come-over-and-party-with-us spirit”. NME recently named it one of the 15 best Australian albums of the year so far.

The band are already working on the follow-up to ‘High Risk Behaviour’. In a Reddit AMA on March 31, vocalist Eamon Sandwith said he was using his time spent in isolation “trying to write album 2”.