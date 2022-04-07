The Chemical Brothers announce 25th anniversary edition of ‘Dig Your Own Hole’

The Chemical Brothers have announced an expanded, anniversary edition of their second record ‘Dig Your Own Hole’.

Originally released on this day (April 7) in 1997, ‘Dig You Own Hole’ features two UK Number One singles (‘Block Rockin’ Beats’ and ‘Setting Sun’) and went on to top the UK album charts as well as sell over half a million copies in the United States.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the band are releasing a special, three-LP vinyl reissue on July 29 (limited to 1997 and available here) alongside both a CD and digital release.

The reissue will feature the original album, alongside five new tracks. The first of which, a demo of ‘Elektrobank’, is out now. Check it out below.

The other tracks include a previously unreleased recording of ‘Cylinders’ as well as alternate mixes of ‘It Doesn’t Matter’, ‘Where Do I Begin’ and a version of ‘Don’t Stop The Rock’, titled ‘I Love Tekno’. The bonus tracks will each be released digitally over the coming weeks.

It’s also been confirmed that The Chemical Brothers are currently working on the follow up to 2019’s ‘No Geography’.

The band will also be appearing at a host of festivals this summer, including a headline set at All Points East and Bristol’s new Forwards event as well as their own gig at York’s Castle Howard. Tickets are available here and their complete schedule is as follows:

JUNE

16 – O Son Do Camino Festival, Santiago de Compostela, Spain

18 – Sonar Festival, Barcelona, Spain

23 – Musgrave Park, Cork, Ireland

26 – Castle Howard, York, UK

JULY

02 – Open’er Festival, Gdynia, Poland

07 – Urban Park, Milan, Italy

08 – Rock in Roma, Rome, Italy

09 – Bologna Sonic Park, Bologna, Italy

10 – Musilac Festival, Aix-Les-Bains, France

16 – Gurtenfesitval, Berne, Switzerland

30 – Suikerrock, Tienen, Belgium

AUGUST

20 – All Points East, London, UK

27 – Connect, Edinburgh, UK

SEPTEMBER

02 – Cala Mijas, Malaga, Spain

04 – Forwards, Bristol, UK