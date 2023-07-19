The Chemical Brothers announce details of new album ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’

The Chemical Brothers have shared details of a forthcoming album, titled ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’. Check out the music video for single ‘Live Again’ below.

Announced today (July 19), the album will mark the 10th full-length album from the iconic electronic duo, and follows on from 2019’s ‘No Geography’.

According to the press release, the sound of the album is best summarised in its title, as it looks to capture the feeling of being immersed in music, and deeply connected to a song. It was also recorded in the band’s own studio by the south coast, and set for release on September 8 via EMI. Visit here to pre-order.

“This is a record that hunts for and captures that wild moment when sound overwhelms you and almost pulls you under yet ultimately lets you ride its wave, to destinations unknown,” it reads. “It’s a record that pinpoints the exact moment you lose all control, where you surrender and let the music move you as if pulled by an invisible thread.”

It continues: “Each track on For That Beautiful Feeling was born out of a desire to find that point of vision in the studio, a point that could then be refracted back onto the dancefloor through the music. As a result, it’s a collection of music that’s vividly colourful and confident and deeply psychedelic; impossible beauty carved from noise and chaos and endless fluid rhythm.”

The LP will comprise 11 songs, and features previously released singles ‘No Reason’ and ‘The Darkness That You Fear’. It also contains another previously shared track, ‘Live Again’, which features vocals from Heavenly Recordings’ artist Halo Maud.

To celebrate the announcement of the forthcoming album, The Chemical Brothers – comprised of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons – have shared a new music video for the latter, directed by longtime collaborators Dom & Nic.

“Working with The Chemical Brothers is a dream for any video director. We’re really lucky to be still making films together after quite a few years,” Dom & Nic said of the visual accompaniment. “The Chems just keep smashing it with great tracks that demand videos that live up to the music and hopefully add something extra to the whole experience. Live Again is our tenth collaboration… the woozy, wonky analogue sounds and the dream-like lyric suggested a hallucinogenic visual journey following a character caught in a loop of death and rebirth.” Check it out below, as well as the tracklist for ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’.

The ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Intro’

2. ‘Live Again’ (feat. Halo Maud)

3. ‘No Reason’

4. ‘Goodbye’

5. ‘Fountains’

6. ‘Magic Wand’

7. ‘The Weight’

8. ‘Skipping Like A Stone’ (feat. Beck)

9. ‘The Darkness That You Fear’ (Harvest Mix)

10. ‘Feels Like I’m Dreaming’

11. ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’ (feat. Halo Maud)

Currently, The Chemical Brothers have just wrapped up a series of festival slots across Europe, including an appearance at the 2023 edition of Glastonbury.

Up next, the electronic duo are set to embark on a series of previously announced UK arena dates. The string of live shows will kick off imminently after the release of their forthcoming album – starting with a show at Alexandra Head in Cardiff on September 9.

From there, they will make stops at Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Dublin and Birmingham, before wrapping up the tour with a slot at London’s O2 Arena on November 4. Find remaining tickets here.

In other news, The Chemical Brothers also revealed details of an upcoming book, Paused In Cosmic Reflection. Their first official book, the release comprising hundreds of hours of interviews will offer fans an insider glimpse at the duo’s 30-year career.