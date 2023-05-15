The Chemical Brothers confirmed for Glastonbury as Arcadia reveal line-up

The Arcadia line-up at this year’s Glastonbury festival has been announced, featuring performances from The Chemical Brothers, Skepta and more.

The Spider will be returning to the Arcadia area for this year’s edition of the festival, which will feature a range of electronic music heavyweights.

Announced earlier today (May 12), this year’s line-up includes acts such as Floating Points, Daphni, Dubkasm, Plastician, Chloé Robinson and Skream, as well as a back-to-back performance between Skepta and Jammer (Más Tiempo). Find the full list of artists here.

The most impressive of the newly announced acts, however, is the legendary electronic duo, The Chemical Brothers, who will be performing a DJ set on Friday 23 June. The duo announced the news to fans in a social media update this morning — check it out below.

The performance follows the duo being forced to cancel their set at Glastonbury 2022, after band member Tom Rowlands contracted COVID at the time.

Featuring at this year’s Arcadia area will be the legendary Spider installation, which breathes fire and has become renowned for its spot at the festival. It made its long-awaited return last year.

The 50-tonne installation was founded by Pip Rush and Bert Cole, and first appeared on the festival grounds in 2010. Built from mainly recycled military hardware, the installation remained at Glastonbury for numerous years, although was replaced by the Pangea crane in 2019. This will be the second year it has been back at Worthy Farm.

In other Glastonbury news, last week the festival organisers announced the new Woodsies area — which is comprised of the Woodsies Main Stage — formerly known as the John Peel Stage — and the wooded area next to it.

Artists set to appear in the new area this year include Rina Sawayama, Måneskin, Warpaint, and Christine & The Queens.

Last Thursday (May 11), the line-up for the Shangri-La late-night area of Glastonbury was announced, featuring The Streets‘ Mike Skinner, Nia Archives, Skindred, Cassyette, Flava D, Sam Divine and Empire State Bastard.

Other recently announced stages at this year’s Glastonbury Festival include West Holts, where Kelis, Loyle Carner and Rudimental will deliver headline sets, and the Silver Hayes area line-up.

These were followed by the Field Of Avalon area announcement, which will host Will Young, The Damned, Melanie C, Jake Shears, Laura Mvula and more in 2023.

Benefits, Cavetown, Big Joanie and more were then announced for Glastonbury’s Left Field line-up.

The headliners for this year’s Glastonbury include Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John. Other artists appearing at the instalment — which runs from June 21 and Sunday, June 25 — are Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, Lana Del Rey, The War On Drugs, Lil Nas X, Chvrches, Thundercat, Carly Rae Jepsen and Manic Street Preachers.