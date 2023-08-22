The Chemical Brothers team up with Beck on new single ‘Skipping Like A Stone’

The Chemical Brothers have teamed up with Beck on a new single called ‘Skipping Like A Stone’ – listen below.

The song will appear on the electronic duo’s 10th studio album ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’, which is due for release on September 8 via EMI (pre-order/pre-save here).

“The Chemical Brothers have a great predilection for exploration,” Beck explained of the collaboration in a statement.

Advertisement

“They kind of sit in an unusual place between different eras of electronic music and DJ culture. It’s like they have one foot in multiple decades at the same time in a way that is utterly unique among their peers.”

Tune in here:

The Chemical Brothers – aka Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons – are set to release an official music video for ‘Skipping Like A Stone’, directed by their frequent collaborators Dom & Nic.

“Working with the Chemical Brothers is a dream for any video director. We’re really lucky to be still making films together after quite a few years,” Dom & Nic said.

“The Chems just keep smashing it with great tracks that demand videos that live up to the music and hopefully add something extra to the whole experience.”

Advertisement

Beck previously joined forces with The Chemical Brothers on the song ‘Wide Open’ from their 2015 album ‘Born In The Echoes’.

The upcoming ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’, meanwhile, serves as the follow-up to the group’s 2019 record ‘No Geography’. It has also been previewed by the recent single ‘Live Again’.

The Chemical Brothers will head out on a UK and Ireland arena tour in October. You can find any remaining tickets here. This summer, they appeared at various festivals across Europe, including Glastonbury 2023.